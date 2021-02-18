Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

