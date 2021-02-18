DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign stock opened at $254.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.66. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

