Dock Price Up 50% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00906727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029518 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.74 or 0.05113528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

