DMScript Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $551,054.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.16 or 0.00371755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00085400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.00428654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00174312 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.