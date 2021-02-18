Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSCSY. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

DSCSY traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $81.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

