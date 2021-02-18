Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,590 shares of company stock worth $17,396,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

