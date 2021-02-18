Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 275.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.