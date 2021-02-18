Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,253 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,253 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Loews worth $78,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

