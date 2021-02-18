Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $110.98 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $110,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,326. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

