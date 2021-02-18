Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,790 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $429,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $128.04. 53,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.