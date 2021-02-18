Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 174,524 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.41% of Sterling Bancorp worth $154,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $13,699,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 113,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,158. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

