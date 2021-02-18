DEXTools Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and $1.36 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00381182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00426548 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00175390 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

