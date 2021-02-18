Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA) Shares Gap Down to $850.00

Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11), but opened at GBX 800 ($10.45). Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £40.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 624.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

