Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.09 ($55.40).

DPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

DPW opened at €42.30 ($49.76) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.89.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

