Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 2,066

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future plc (FUTR.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Future plc (FUTR.L) stock opened at GBX 1,836 ($23.99) on Monday. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,807.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,789.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.61%.

In other news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43). Also, insider Hugo Drayton purchased 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

