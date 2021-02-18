Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $84.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

DAVA opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Endava by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Endava by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,406 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Endava by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Endava by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

