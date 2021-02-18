Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:DESP opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,919,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 65,340 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

