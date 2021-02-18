Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $665,951.90 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $665,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

