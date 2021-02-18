Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DELL opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $80.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,422,695 shares of company stock valued at $104,518,126 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

