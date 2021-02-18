Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 508,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after buying an additional 150,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

