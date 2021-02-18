Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,554,894 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $567,186,000 after buying an additional 276,739 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day moving average is $217.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

