David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 81 Shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($197.90).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 85 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($194.34).

On Monday, December 14th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 84 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

LON NUC opened at GBX 185.65 ($2.43) on Thursday. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £141.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

A number of analysts have commented on NUC shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

