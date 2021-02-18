Datum (DAT) Price Up 39.3% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Datum has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $166,788.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00871336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.05074572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00050999 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017351 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

