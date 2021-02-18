Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 6.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.16 and last traded at $112.51. 2,853,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,779,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 386,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 321,829 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

