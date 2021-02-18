Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

