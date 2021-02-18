Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $316.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.79. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

