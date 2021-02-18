Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

