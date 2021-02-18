Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NVR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NVR by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,704.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,328.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4,166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

