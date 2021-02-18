Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,566 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.