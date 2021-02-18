Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 270,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.