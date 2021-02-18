Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.24 ($76.75).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.43 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €65.44 ($76.99). 3,321,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2,256.55. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.44 ($79.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.57.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.