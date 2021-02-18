CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. CyberVein has a market cap of $127.80 million and $6.43 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

