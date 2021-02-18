CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.39-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.54.

CVS opened at $72.71 on Thursday. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.