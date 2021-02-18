Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 10,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

