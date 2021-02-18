Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CWK opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.