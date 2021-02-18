CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $223.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $399,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

