CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

