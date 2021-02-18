CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James Sells 5,000 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $523,429.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

