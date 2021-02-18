Crossvault Capital Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.