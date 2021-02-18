Crossvault Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 85,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,216. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.