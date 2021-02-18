CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.98

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.92. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 24,462 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAPL. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $710.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

