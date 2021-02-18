CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. First American Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,358. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

