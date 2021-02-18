CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
CRSP stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,358. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
