Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $112.80.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

