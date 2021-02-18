Creative Planning Takes $212,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

