Creative Planning Takes $182,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,910.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.