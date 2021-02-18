Creative Planning Sells 9,441 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFG opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

