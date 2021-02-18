Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

