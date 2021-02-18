Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

