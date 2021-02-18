Creative Planning Buys Shares of 1,919 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

