Cowen Downgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Underperform

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.57.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

